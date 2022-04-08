Modular Medical (OTC:MODD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Equities researchers at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Modular Medical (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Modular Medical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Modular Medical stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80. Modular Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

In other Modular Medical news, insider Paul Diperna bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Manchester Management Co Llc bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Modular Medical Inc is a development-stage company in the diabetes/insulin delivery space. Modular Medical Inc is based in SAN DIEGO, CA.

