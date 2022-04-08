Modular Medical (OTC:MODD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Equities researchers at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Modular Medical (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Modular Medical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.
Modular Medical stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80. Modular Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.
Modular Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Modular Medical Inc is a development-stage company in the diabetes/insulin delivery space. Modular Medical Inc is based in SAN DIEGO, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Modular Medical (MODD)
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
Receive News & Ratings for Modular Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modular Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.