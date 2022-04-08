Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 304 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 774,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,183 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 379.4% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 25,252 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,678,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,607,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period.

BATS VLUE opened at $103.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.10 and its 200-day moving average is $105.79. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

