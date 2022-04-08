Weaver Consulting Group Has $769,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.2% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 43,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 113.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 44,048 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.1% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE VZ opened at $52.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $221.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.84 and its 200 day moving average is $52.67.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

