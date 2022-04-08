Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $401,000 Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 20.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 9,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $957,941.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $5,487,084.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,846 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,205. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

NYSE:AN opened at $100.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $88.32 and a one year high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

