Bitcoin Incognito Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $27,436.85 and $14.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000995 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

