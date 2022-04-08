Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in PepsiCo by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251,806 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 24.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,683 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,908,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in PepsiCo by 36.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,696,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,994,000 after acquiring an additional 984,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $172.55 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.24 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.13. The company has a market capitalization of $238.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

