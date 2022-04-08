Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 134 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 59,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 337,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 591,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,591,000 after purchasing an additional 103,458 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,750,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,675,000 after purchasing an additional 39,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $5,195,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning stock opened at $83.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.10. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OC shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $123.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.08.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

