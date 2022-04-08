Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,822 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 347.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IDA opened at $117.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.06 and a 200-day moving average of $107.77. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.55. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $95.26 and a one year high of $118.79.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $335.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.04 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

IDA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

