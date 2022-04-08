Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 26,646 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,241 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 26,646 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 86,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,671 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $40.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.34. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 802.76 and a beta of 5.48. SM Energy has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.01%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $381,034.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 9,254 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $365,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,925 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy (Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.