L. Dyson Dryden Sells 6,724 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 6,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $107,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of LIND stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $19.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lindblad Expeditions (Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.