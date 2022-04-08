Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,356 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $18,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 96,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after acquiring an additional 47,353 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 34,580.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS opened at $434.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.53. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $461.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. Cintas’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.40.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.