Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 143.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,482 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $17,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 24.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.52.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $134.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.17 and its 200 day moving average is $139.92. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

