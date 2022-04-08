Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,670 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,806 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.15% of Citrix Systems worth $17,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 382.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTXS. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $101.29 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.07 and a 12-month high of $144.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

