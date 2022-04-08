Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.67

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.67 and last traded at C$1.71, with a volume of 88266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.74.
The company has a market cap of C$346.92 million and a PE ratio of -54.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.19.
About Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO)
