Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 393.93%.

NRIX opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average is $24.39. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $37.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 18.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

