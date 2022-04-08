Brokerages Set Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target at $67.80

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.80.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

BCYC stock opened at $37.73 on Tuesday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 12.65.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.36% and a negative net margin of 571.25%. The company had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 590.9% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $715,000. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

