Analysts Set BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) PT at $12.20

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Several research firms recently commented on BTRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 0.44. BTRS has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $16.50.

BTRS ( NASDAQ:BTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.77 million. BTRS had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BTRS will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $34,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BTRS by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in BTRS during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in BTRS during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BTRS during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in BTRS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. 73.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

