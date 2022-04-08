JMP Securities Trims PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Target Price to $86.00

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $98.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PJT Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.17.

PJT Partners stock opened at $63.00 on Thursday. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $54.48 and a 12 month high of $89.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.46. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.91.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $313.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,684,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,795,000 after purchasing an additional 46,757 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 676,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,098,000 after purchasing an additional 238,956 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 76,899.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,620,000 after purchasing an additional 639,034 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in PJT Partners by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,890,000 after acquiring an additional 48,361 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

