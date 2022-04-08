Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BIDU. Susquehanna increased their target price on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $253.00.
Shares of BIDU stock opened at $135.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Baidu has a 52-week low of $102.18 and a 52-week high of $228.46. The company has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.80 and its 200 day moving average is $153.24.
Baidu Company Profile (Get Rating)
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
