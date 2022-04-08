Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PING. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth $77,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PING opened at $26.45 on Friday. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.31.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $2,604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PING. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

