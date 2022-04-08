Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $989,000 in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 112,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Arko as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arko by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,652,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435,041 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arko by 72.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after acquiring an additional 573,531 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Arko by 468.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 275,787 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Arko in the third quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Arko by 285.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 127,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Arko stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.16. Arko Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.08.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Arko had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 0.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arko Corp. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

