Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 0.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,092,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,026,000 after acquiring an additional 58,608 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of BCE by 0.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,584,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,917,000 after acquiring an additional 95,776 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 0.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,241,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,504,000 after acquiring an additional 20,774 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the third quarter valued at about $333,780,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 2.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,612,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,969,000 after acquiring an additional 131,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCE opened at $57.96 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $58.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.16.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. BCE’s payout ratio is 120.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

