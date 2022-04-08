Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 819.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 66,324 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after buying an additional 12,966 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 14,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAP opened at $50.49 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 32.83%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.89.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

