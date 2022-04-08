Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,575 NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $60.07 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.89.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.