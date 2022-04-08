Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $9,630,226.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Kern acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,650 shares of company stock worth $26,514,549. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group stock opened at $181.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.10 and its 200-day moving average is $178.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.77 and a 1 year high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.92) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.78.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

