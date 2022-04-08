Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock Position Cut by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,778 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $53,678,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 114.3% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,478,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.39.

SPG opened at $125.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.30 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.20.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 96.49%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

