Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $133.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The firm has a market cap of $166.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.