Cwm LLC Purchases New Stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Astec Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,571,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,553,000 after acquiring an additional 38,028 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 48,177.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 497,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,758,000 after acquiring an additional 496,231 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 9.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 432,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,248,000 after purchasing an additional 36,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 12.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 311,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 34,413 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASTE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $67.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astec Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

Astec Industries stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.54 million, a P/E ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 1.33. Astec Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $39.54 and a one year high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.89 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

