i3 Energy (LON:I3E) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 26.76 ($0.35), with a volume of 21022416 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.30 ($0.32).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a GBX 0.11 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%.

Get i3 Energy alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on i3 Energy from GBX 28 ($0.37) to GBX 38 ($0.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 20.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 15.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of ¬£308.35 million and a PE ratio of 14.61.

About i3 Energy (LON:I3E)

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.