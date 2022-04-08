ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Shares of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 11,174 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,247,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESS Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 18.02, a quick ratio of 18.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, Director Michael R. Niggli acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $360,834.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWH. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,310,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $18,306,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ESS Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $8,778,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,802,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech Company Profile (NYSE:GWH)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It provides energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.