TheStreet Downgrades Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) to D

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Elm Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ:GECC opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61. Great Elm Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.
Great Elm Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.
