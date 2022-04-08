Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$221 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.20 million.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $757.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.23. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,388 shares of company stock valued at $482,081 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 1,354.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Zumiez by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $655,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Zumiez by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,861 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,115 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

