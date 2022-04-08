Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $4.23 Per Share

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Toyota Motor in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.65. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.50.

NYSE TM opened at $174.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Toyota Motor has a 52 week low of $149.90 and a 52 week high of $213.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.34.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.29. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $68.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.26 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $2,060,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 1,010.7% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 45,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after buying an additional 41,419 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in Toyota Motor by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth $3,139,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

