Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 540 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $85.85 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $87.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

