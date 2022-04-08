Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $11.87 Million Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 153.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,389 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.16% of Casey’s General Stores worth $11,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 621.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

CASY stock opened at $207.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.43 and a 200-day moving average of $191.11. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.70.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

