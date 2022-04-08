19,333 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 117,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 68,580 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 386,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 264,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 110,349 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 105,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68.

