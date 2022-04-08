Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,371,000 after buying an additional 30,196 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,684,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 86,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,234,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 131,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,875,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 26,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $113.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.89. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.78.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.