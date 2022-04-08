Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 115,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,145,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.17% of Ingredion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ingredion by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,236,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,055,000 after purchasing an additional 333,316 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,620,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,195,000 after acquiring an additional 449,174 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,512,000 after acquiring an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,206,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,402,000 after acquiring an additional 55,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,123,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,973,000 after acquiring an additional 120,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INGR opened at $88.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.02.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INGR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2 shares of company stock valued at $170. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

