Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $11.51 Million Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,293 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $11,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 425.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $159.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.01 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.40 and a 200-day moving average of $238.50.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.86.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $3,013,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $1,980,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,054 shares of company stock valued at $34,737,564. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

