Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Up 2.8%

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.60 and last traded at $30.60. 14,427 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 919,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.78.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CEQP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.55.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.42. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -119.05%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEQP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 184.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 11.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

