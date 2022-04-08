BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Trading Up 4%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.33 and last traded at $25.07. 24,394 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,984,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on BRC in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BRC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

