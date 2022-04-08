Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 66,646 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 951,554 shares.The stock last traded at $17.47 and had previously closed at $17.61.
Several brokerages have commented on CSTM. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.
The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average is $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.02.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Constellium by 1,383.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Constellium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.
About Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
