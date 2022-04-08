Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 66,646 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 951,554 shares.The stock last traded at $17.47 and had previously closed at $17.61.

Several brokerages have commented on CSTM. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Get Constellium alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average is $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.02.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 115.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Constellium by 1,383.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Constellium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.