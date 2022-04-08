SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Down to $8.37

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.37, but opened at $7.79. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 8 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have recently commented on SSU. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SIGNA Sports United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.98.
SIGNA Sports United Company Profile (NYSE:SSU)
SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.
