Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Shares Gap Down to $18.54

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.54, but opened at $17.77. Expensify shares last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 3,490 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXFY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Get Expensify alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.49.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38). Research analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 16.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expensify Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.