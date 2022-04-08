Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Up to $18.00

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.00, but opened at $18.46. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 1,200 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on SLN. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.33.

Silence Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 3,472,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,959,000 after buying an additional 2,874,380 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,156,000. Consonance Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 758,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after buying an additional 579,466 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 105,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,973,000. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

