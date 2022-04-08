N-able (NYSE:NABL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.86

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.86 and last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 8259 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NABL shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of N-able from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that N-able, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in N-able in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in N-able in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,249,000. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new position in N-able in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $621,625,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of N-able in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,671,000.

About N-able (NYSE:NABL)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

