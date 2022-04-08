Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.44

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$14.44 and last traded at C$14.58, with a volume of 1212795 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.14.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$20.25 price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.41.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The stock has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.62.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 15,000 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.40, for a total value of C$246,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at C$998,341.55. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $410,537 in the last quarter.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

