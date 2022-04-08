Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives $24.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEYGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Valeo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €20.00 ($21.98) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Valeo from €33.00 ($36.26) to €26.00 ($28.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Valeo from €35.00 ($38.46) to €27.00 ($29.67) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. Valeo has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $17.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

