Degenerator Tops One Day Trading Volume of $120,479.00 (MEME)

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degenerator coin can now be bought for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.33 or 0.00259239 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00012790 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004721 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000662 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00024106 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $292.44 or 0.00674879 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MEMEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.