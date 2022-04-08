Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 278,548 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,039,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 601.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 40.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Twitter in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of -160.09 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average is $45.42.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $198,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,614 shares of company stock worth $744,993 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

